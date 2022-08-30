extraDNA (XDNA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40,240.24

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $40,240.24 and $10,544.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,990.02 or 1.00113742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00230915 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00141576 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00240145 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057295 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00059432 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.