EYES Protocol (EYES) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,365.00

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EYES Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EYES Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00811456 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
EYES Protocol Profile
EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. EYES Protocol’s official website is www.eyesprotocol.io/en.
Buying and Selling EYES Protocol
