EYES Protocol (EYES) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,365.00

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EYES Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EYES Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EYES Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00811456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

EYES Protocol Profile

EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. EYES Protocol’s official website is www.eyesprotocol.io/en.

Buying and Selling EYES Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EYES Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EYES Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EYES Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EYES Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EYES Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.