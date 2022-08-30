FairGame (FAIR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $272,668.00

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. FairGame has a market capitalization of $916,642.23 and $272,668.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FairGame has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001542 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00111989 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00069270 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FairGame

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

