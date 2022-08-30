Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,840,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 15,440,000 shares. Currently, 22.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIE. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $6,650,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ FFIE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 46,425,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

