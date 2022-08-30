Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $10.72. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Farfetch shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 135,851 shares traded.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut their price target on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $160,461,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth approximately $73,646,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 129.6% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,600 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

