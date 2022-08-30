Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Up 29.5% in August

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FATP remained flat at $9.95 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Fat Projects Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,645,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,282,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,442,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

