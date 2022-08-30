Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in August

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 188,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 318.4 days.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FURCF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $55.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($44.90) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($61.22) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

