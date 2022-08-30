FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.48

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 166264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

