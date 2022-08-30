FEG Token Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (FEG)

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One FEG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FEG Token has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. FEG Token has a market cap of $16.71 million and $139,693.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00811456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FEG Token Coin Profile

FEG Token’s launch date was January 31st, 2021. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken.

FEG Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed. FEG is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FEG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FEG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

