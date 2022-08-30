Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Down 38.6% in August

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,200 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the July 31st total of 583,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.1 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBASF remained flat at $0.93 during trading on Monday. 91,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Fibra UNO has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fibra UNO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.