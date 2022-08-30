Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 234,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.7 days.

Fire & Flower Trading Up 1.8 %

FFLWF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. 969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFLWF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fire & Flower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fire & Flower from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

