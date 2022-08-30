First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the July 31st total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.3 %

FCNCA stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $814.70. The stock had a trading volume of 123,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,633. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $598.01 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $740.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $702.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.77 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 68.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at $58,093,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

