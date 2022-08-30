First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,746,842 shares in the company, valued at C$294,556,624.

First National Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

First National Financial stock opened at C$37.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.82.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.30 million. Analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.1600003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.94%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

