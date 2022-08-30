First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$33.98 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on FM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE FM opened at C$25.72 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$17.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

