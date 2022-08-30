First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.27. 9,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,831. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.227 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

