First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.27. 9,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,831. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.227 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
