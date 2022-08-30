First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,473,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

FTGC stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. 728,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,783. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,159,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 201.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 593,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 396,813 shares during the last quarter.

