First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,473,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance
FTGC stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. 728,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,783. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
