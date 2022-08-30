Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4,626.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.16.

Five9 Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 0.60. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $186.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.13.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $92,649.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,001 shares of company stock worth $5,299,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

