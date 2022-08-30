Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 14.5% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Five9 by 154.1% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 12.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 90,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 84.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $98.12. 5,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,720. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $186.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $92,649.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,001 shares of company stock worth $5,299,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

