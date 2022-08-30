FJ Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,870,000 after buying an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after acquiring an additional 108,182 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $31,104,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,851,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12,369.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 818,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 812,423 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

PECO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 114.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 372.41%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

