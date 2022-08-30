FJ Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 85,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $484.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.