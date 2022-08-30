FJ Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 901.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,054 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,054 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,118. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day moving average of $236.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

