FJ Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ HWBK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 2,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $162.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Insider Activity at Hawthorn Bancshares

In other news, Director Frank E. Burkhead purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

