FJ Capital Management LLC Has $15.78 Million Stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,095 shares during the period. ESSA Bancorp comprises approximately 1.3% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 8.38% of ESSA Bancorp worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

ESSA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964. The company has a market capitalization of $201.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

