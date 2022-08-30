FJ Capital Management LLC Has $20.22 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS)

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,921,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,292 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp makes up approximately 1.7% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 7.40% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $20,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

NASDAQ PBFS traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $237.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

