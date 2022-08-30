FJ Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $849,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 360,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 57.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 318,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.30%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

