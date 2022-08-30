FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 403,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Colony Bankcorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 103,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $251.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 2,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,143.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,970 shares of company stock worth $57,229. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

