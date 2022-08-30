FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $14.40 on Tuesday, reaching $1,199.92. 869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,421. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,260.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,328.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

