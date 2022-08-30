FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,990 Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enfusion by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 131,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 713,201 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.
Enfusion Trading Up 1.5 %
Enfusion Company Profile
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enfusion (ENFN)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.