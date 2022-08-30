Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,889,100 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 3,302,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Flat Glass Group stock remained flat at $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

