FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.63 and last traded at $52.83. Approximately 70,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 150,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.47.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFRA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 458.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,191,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,818 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter worth $4,898,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 62.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter worth $140,000.

