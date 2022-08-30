FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,191 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 263,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,449 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.48. 4,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,157. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

