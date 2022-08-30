FORA Capital LLC Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 280.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in CMS Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $68.85. 22,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,285. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.14%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

