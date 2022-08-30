FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 39,354 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,070 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,541 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 372,871 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,577 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 262,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372,602. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

