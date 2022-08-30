FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BURL traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $314.71.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

