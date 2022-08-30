FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 243,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. 29,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,966. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

