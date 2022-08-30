FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 114.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after acquiring an additional 630,766 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,177,000 after acquiring an additional 625,975 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 508,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,371,000 after acquiring an additional 482,329 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after acquiring an additional 299,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Targa Resources stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.52. 14,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,274. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

