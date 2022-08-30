FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,931 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $705.00.

NYSE BIO traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $483.18. 412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,661. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.61 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

