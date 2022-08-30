FORA Capital LLC Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 447.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.64.

MAA traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $169.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.