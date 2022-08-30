FORA Capital LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.52.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.