Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,450,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 103,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,362,808. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

