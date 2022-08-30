FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 468.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 830,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 684,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.20. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

