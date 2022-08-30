Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the July 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,505. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

