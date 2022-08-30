Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.03

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 218115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.46.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.29. The firm has a market cap of C$883.12 million and a P/E ratio of 26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.26 per share, with a total value of C$130,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,068,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,749,759.14.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.