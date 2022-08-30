Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 151 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $4.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.83. 95,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,692. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $130.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.