Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 240 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 421.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 549,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after purchasing an additional 444,191 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,930,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,206,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.8% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after buying an additional 67,396 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 447,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,611,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.93. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,150. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $143.65 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.81.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

