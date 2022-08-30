Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 2,573 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.71. The company had a trading volume of 84,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,707. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.