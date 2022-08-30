Founders Financial Alliance LLC Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.14. 26,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

