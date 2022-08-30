Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,865,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.93. 9,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

