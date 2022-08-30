Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $101.11. 123,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847,523. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

