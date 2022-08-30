Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned 0.38% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 358,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 94,969 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 82,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock remained flat at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,729. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.